Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 60.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,866 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of -127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

