Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.38.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.62. 151,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,836,729. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.