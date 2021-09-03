Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $15.59 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 1.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $2,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.22. 509,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,368. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

