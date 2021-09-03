Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 21.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $563.25. The stock had a trading volume of 762,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,498. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.19 and a 200-day moving average of $454.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

