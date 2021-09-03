Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its position in CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.70. 377,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,165. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.