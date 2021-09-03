Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 72.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,415 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. 599,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.