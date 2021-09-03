Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -342.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Materialise during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

