MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Roth Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.60.

MXL opened at $54.21 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,996 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,473. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 42.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $690,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 24.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 648,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95,942 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

