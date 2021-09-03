Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $0.35 price target on the stock.

MAYNF opened at $0.26 on Monday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

