McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,605,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 271,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $88.04 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

