McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Shares Up 13%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPHYF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of McPhy Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

