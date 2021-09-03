Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF opened at $123.50 on Friday. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

