Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDLA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.