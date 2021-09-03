Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

