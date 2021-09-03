Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

