megaBONK (MBONK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,181.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. megaBONK has a total market cap of $231,744.30 and $8,181.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00061475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00126451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.07 or 0.00785612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00046874 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

