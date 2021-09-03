MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.51. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.75% of MEI Pharma worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEIP. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.