Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MLSPF remained flat at $$2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

