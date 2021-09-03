MEMBERS Trust Co Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.87. 598,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $477.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

