MEMBERS Trust Co Has $1.43 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.54. 875,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,210,129. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

