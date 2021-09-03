MEMBERS Trust Co Has $363,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.19. 9,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.05 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

