MEMBERS Trust Co Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 41,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. 456,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,147,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

