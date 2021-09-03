MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 260 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in The Southern were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.60. 95,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

