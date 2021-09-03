MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 85,166 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 1,458,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

