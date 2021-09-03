Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Up to $11.84

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $12.52. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 356 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.