Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 920,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 8,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. Analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.