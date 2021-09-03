Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Hits $0.0187

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $204,878.51 and $12.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.00376136 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001477 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $618.42 or 0.01242439 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.