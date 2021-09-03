Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $71.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 148,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

