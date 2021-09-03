Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 539,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 16,332,134 shares.The stock last traded at 6.15 and had previously closed at 5.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

In other Meta Materials news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 56.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.