Methanex (TSE:MX) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MX. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.88.

MX stock opened at C$47.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.04. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$28.53 and a 52 week high of C$62.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

In other news, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

