Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Announces Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,560. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.