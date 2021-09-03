Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of MBNKF stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.13. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

