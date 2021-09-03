MFS High Income Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

CXE stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the period. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

