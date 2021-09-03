Michael J. Loparco Sells 1,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JBL stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

