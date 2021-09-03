Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.37.

MU stock opened at $73.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

