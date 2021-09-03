Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

