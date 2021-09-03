Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.31.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $196.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average is $163.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

