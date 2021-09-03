Mimecast’s (MIME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.69.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,364 shares of company stock worth $10,624,432 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

