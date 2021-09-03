Mint Club 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,884.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $1.86 million and $3,884.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 107% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

