Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and approximately $61,518.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065173 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00093434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00155086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,679,292,884 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,083,317 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

