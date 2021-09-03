Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.00. 452,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

