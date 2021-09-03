Miramar Capital LLC Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.83.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $491.90. 1,630,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.21 and a 200 day moving average of $470.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

