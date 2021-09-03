Miramar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 19.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 18.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 17.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.50. 13,494,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,658,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

