Mirrored Netflix Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,492.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $556.46 or 0.01099930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $9,492.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00154848 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.40 or 0.07940966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,624.35 or 1.00066253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00821812 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 43,416 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

