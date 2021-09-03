Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Issues Earnings Results

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%.

MSON stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.42. Misonix has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSON shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSON. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Misonix by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Misonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Misonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

