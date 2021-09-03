Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

MNST stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

