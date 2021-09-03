Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.20 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,759.27.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,902.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,762.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,542.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.