Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,307 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 135,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

PXD stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

