Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in V.F. by 23.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 68.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

