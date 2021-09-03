Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $202.10 Average PT from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.10.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,355,220. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Moderna by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 681.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Moderna by 70.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $388,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $397.66 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

